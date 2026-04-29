'Unforgettable experience', Sikkim footballers share joy of playing friendly match with PM Modi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A group of 17 young footballers from Sikkim described their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “unforgettable” and also expressed joy over getting a rare opportunity to play football with him during his recent visit to Gangtok.

The interaction took place at Lok Bhawan, where the players, representing different parts of the state, including Namchi and nearby regions, not only played a friendly match but also engaged in informal conversations with the Prime Minister on sports, fitness, and youth development.

Speaking on behalf of the group, footballer Prekila Tamang said, “Yesterday, we got a chance to play with PM Narendra Modi. It was an honour for us to meet him, and it was a great experience for us. We are very happy and lucky. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players, the youth who were gathered there. In total, we were 17 of us and one referee as well. It was such a nice, amazing experience that we will never forget in our lives. We are very happy and grateful for this opportunity…”

Another player, Gyurmi Tamang, highlighted the benefits of government initiatives, saying, “I feel the Khelo India scheme is very useful for us. It categorizes us into Under-17, Under-14, and Youth Games…”

Footballer Ishan Majhi said, “I want to say that PM sir has given us opportunities… We played well, gained valuable experience, and will strive to represent India at the Olympics. Thank you to PM sir and CM sir for this great opportunity”.

Deepen Rai also expressed gratitude, stating, “First of all, I would like to thank our Chief Minister for giving us the opportunity to play a friendly match with our Prime Minister. It was an incredible experience, and he was very friendly with all of us. We truly enjoyed playing with him…”

Sherin Lepcha added, “I would like to thank you, Sir, for giving us this wonderful opportunity to interact with you… It is an honour to say that the government has launched several schemes, such as the Khelo India Programme, which are highly beneficial and specifically designed to support and encourage the youth of our nation…”

The players said that the interaction was warm and informal, making it a memorable moment in their sporting journey. They also expressed gratitude to the sports authorities for facilitating this opportunity, calling it a proud occasion for the whole bunch of footballers.

--IANS

rs/mr