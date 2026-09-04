Unbeaten India storm into quarterfinals of the Pickleball World Cup 2026

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The Indian contingent remained unbeaten at the end of Day 2 of the team event at the Pickleball World Cup currently ongoing in Da Nang, Vietnam, storming into the quarterfinals by beating the Philippines and will play the formidable USA next.

The India pro squad consisting of Harsh Mehta, Arjun Singh, Anish Froilan, Aman Patel, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Aaliya Ebrahim and Mihika Yadav beat China in the Round of 32 with a scoreline of 4-0.

Pearl Amalsadiwala and Mihika Yadav set the tone by winning the first tie of the match 21-19, after which Harsh Mehta and Arjun Singh chalked up another point for Team India. In the third tie, Harsh Mehta and Pearl Amalsadiwala won a challenging match to set up Arjun Singh and Mihika Yadav to defeat the Chinese 4-0.

“Really happy with the way we have been executing our plans and making it all the way to the quarterfinals. Playing with Mihika and Harsh has been a great experience for me and Harsh Mehta has been pivotal in his leadership. I am very happy to have played my role for the team and look forward to the quarters. Tomorrow is a crucial day for the rest of the Indian teams, but we are ready for the challenge,” said Pearl Amasadiwala on Friday.

The Round of 16 clash against the Philippines was expected to be tough, but the Indians managed to clinch the match with a scoreline of 4-1.

The women’s doubles pair of Pearl and Mihika once again gave India their first point whilst the men’s doubles went down fighting for the second tie 19-21. The next two mixed doubles went in India's favour, giving them a 3-1 lead as Aaliya Ebrahim completely shut down her opponent 21-12 to take India into the quarter-finals.

The India Masters squad, Junior squad and the Kids squad have all made their way into the quarterfinals against Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Australia respectively. The India Senior team lost to New Zealand in the round of 16, ending the campaign for this edition of the World Cup.

India Masters edged out China in the round of 16 in the very last tie of the match, winning with a final score of 3-2, with Bhushan Akut and Petulia Balaji dominating the decider 21-9.

“Tomorrow, our Kids, Juniors, Open, and Masters (60+) teams step into the quarterfinals with unstoppable spirit. Each player is giving their absolute best and playing with heart, grit, and pride for the nation. Watching them pour everything into the game fills us with joy and pride. Their performances make us believe even more strongly that nothing is greater than seeing India triumph,” said Aalap Sharma, Treasurer, Indian Pickleball Association.

“Congratulations to the squad. Making the quarterfinals is a formidable statement by Team India, and the entire Indian Pickleball Association is backing them to go deep into the final leg of the tournament. All the players in each team have played their part well and taken up the responsibility for the team,” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

--IANS

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