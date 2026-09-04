Greater Male Connectivity Project is stellar example of Indian assistance: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the Greater Male Connectivity Project is a stellar example of the Indian assistance that is being rendered to the Maldives under It's Neighbourhood First policy.

The remarks were made by Randhir Jaiswal, official Spokesperson of MEA, during a bi-weekly media briefing while answering media queries.

“India is a leading development partner for the Maldives. We have undertaken several projects in the country, which continue to bring a lot of value to the people of the Maldives. The Greater Male Connectivity Project is a project that connects the capital, Male, with three islands. This has seen significant progress, and the first segment of the Greater Male Connectivity Project has been completed,” Jaiswal stated.

The two-kilometre bridge over deep waters from Male to another island, Vilimael, has been completed, and on August 30, Mohammed Muizzu, President of the Maldives, along with other dignitaries, took a walk on this particular bridge, which connects the two islands.

“It was a historic day for the Maldives because it is the first time in their history that anybody has walked between the two islands on foot. That was very significant from the perspective of the people of the Maldives," Jaiswal highlighted.

According to him, this particular project was envisaged in 2021. It's a 6.74-kilometre project that has both bridge and road components and is being developed by Afcons.

“It is expected to be completed by 2026, and once we are able to complete the project, it has the potential to unleash the economic potential of the area. The total cost of the project stands at around USD 500 million, and it's a stellar example of the Indian assistance that is being rendered to the Maldives under our Neighbourhood First policy," noted Spokesperson Jaiswal.

On Sunday, Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, appreciated the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and the Union government for their commitment towards development projects in the island nation.

"Honoured to accompany President Mohammed Muizzu to review the ongoing work of the Greater Male' Connectivity Project on National Engineers Day. The connection of the final bridge segments between Male and Vilimael is a reflection of the President's steadfast commitment to advancing our development priorities. Today, I am proud to witness this transformative project taking shape and delivering on a vision for greater connectivity and opportunity for Maldivians," Foreign Affairs Minister Adam said on social media platform X.

"I express my sincere appreciation to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the Indian government for their unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of the Maldives. GMCP remains a flagship project of Maldives- India cooperation, and stands testament to the close partnership between our two countries," she added.

–IANS

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