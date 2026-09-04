September 05, 2026 1:28 AM हिंदी

Proteas edge Namibia to secure final clash against Zimbabwe in tri-series

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hits ton as South Africa edge Namibia to secure final clash against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

Windhoek, Sep 4 (IANS) Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit his maiden T20 ton as South Africa made it three wins from four games to top the group, beating Namibia by 11 runs to secure a place in the final of the T20I Tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on Friday.

After consecutive victories over Zimbabwe, South Africa returned to confidently defeat Namibia, whom they had lost to previously in their opening game of the series. Connor Esterhuizen and Lhuan-dre Pretorius put on a masterclass with the bat, amassing a total of 228/4, which proved tall for Namibia despite a competitive chase.

The Proteas will take on Zimbabwe in the T20 tri-series final, hoping to keep a perfect record against the Chevrons, who most recently defeated Namibia by five wickets following a commendable chase.

Pretorius and wicket-keeper Esterhuizen started with an immense partnership of 156 runs between them to make their intentions clear early. Esterhuizen led the duo as he reached 88 off 40 deliveries, clocking eight sixes before falling to a quick one from John Balt.

The Namibian pacer was in action again, as only 10 balls later he combined with Gerhard Erasmus to dismiss Dewald Brevis for only three runs.

Pretorious brought up his maiden T20I ton (101 runs off 53 balls) to guide his side to an impressive total, which included five boundaries and eight sixes.

Similar to their opponents, Namibia were out of the blocks quickly and installed hope in their side with a 119-run opening stand from Louren Steemkamp and Jan Frylinck.

Frylinck led the chase with a quickfire 72 runs off 36 balls, at a strike rate of 200, before being cut short by a spectacular catch from Tony de Zorzi.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus joined the batting partnership looking to push on, but after a valiant 61 off 44 deliveries, Steenkamp was forced to retire hurt.

Wickets from Nqobani Mokoena and Andil Simelane helped slow down the Namibian chase and eventually see out a close encounter to secure a vital victory, stopping the hosts for a total of 217.

The table leaders are in top form entering the final bout but will have to prepare for a motivated opponent in Zimbabwe, who are ready to get one back following back-to-back defeats to the men in green and gold.

--IANS

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