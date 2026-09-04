Sher-E-Punjab T20: Prabhsimran’s blitz hands Jalandhar Warriors 7-wicket win over Arshdeep's Ludhiana Lions

SAS Nagar (Punjabi), Sep 4 (IANS) Jalandhar Warriors registered a stunning seven-wicket win over Ludhiana Lions after captain Prabhsimran Singh once again produced a brilliant performance with the bat in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Friday.

Ludhiana Lions posted 167/7 in their 20 overs, with Madhav Pathania playing a superb knock to help his side recover from an early collapse and put up a competitive total.

Jalandhar Warriors made an excellent start with the ball and put the Lions under pressure from the beginning. Ludhiana lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 40/4, leaving them in a difficult position.

Abhijeet Garg and Arjun Rajput then tried to rebuild the innings and added 32 runs for the fifth wicket. Rajput scored 15 off 11 balls before being dismissed, while Garg continued to hold one end together.

Garg eventually fell for a valuable 33 off 30 balls, leaving Ludhiana needing a strong finish to reach a competitive total.

Madhav Pathania stepped up at the right time and changed the momentum with an attacking innings. He brought up his half-century in just 25 balls and continued to take on the Jalandhar bowlers in the final overs.

Pathania remained aggressive throughout his stay and finished with an excellent 72 off just 32 balls. His knock gave the Lions the much-needed boost and helped them reach 167/7 in their 20 overs.

Aryan Yadav was the pick of the Jalandhar bowlers, producing an impressive spell under pressure. He picked up three wickets while conceding just nine runs in his four overs.

In reply, Jalandhar Warriors also had a few early setbacks and were reduced to 66/3 in the seventh over. With the chase in need of stability, captain Prabhsimran Singh joined hands with Aryan Yadav and took control of the innings.

The pair first steadied the chase before shifting gears at the right time. Prabhsimran continued his excellent run of form and played some powerful shots to keep the required rate under control, while Aryan provided valuable support at the other end.

Prabhsimran remained unbeaten on a brilliant 90 off 39 balls, continuing his impressive run with the bat in the tournament. Aryan also played an important role, finishing unbeaten on 32 off 27 balls as the duo guided Jalandhar comfortably over the line.

For Ludhiana, Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for 31 runs in his four overs.

Jalandhar’s chase was once again led by Prabhsimran, whose explosive unbeaten knock ensured that the Warriors completed a convincing seven-wicket victory despite Ludhiana’s strong fightback with the bat.

--IANS

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