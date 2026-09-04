September 05, 2026 1:29 AM हिंदी

Three more Indian nationals rescued from Nepal after devastating floods

Three more Indian nationals rescued from Nepal after devastating floods

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that three more Indian nationals, including a five-year-old, were rescued from Trishuli Bazaar in Nepal, since a day before after the Himalayan nation was hit by devastating floods last week.

169 Indian nationals have been rescued so far.

"Update on Indian nationals impacted by the floods in Nepal. As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday, total Indians rescued so far: 169. Three more Indian nationals have been rescued from Trishuli Bazaar since yesterday. These include: Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, Samarth Abhijit Pawar (five-year-old). Our Embassy in Nepal is assisting in their return to India by air," the MEA said on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, MEA also added that India has so far sent around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft, along with 54 personnel to support rescue and relief efforts following the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan nation.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would continue to extend assistance based on the requirements communicated by the Nepalese government, with plans to send additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other requested materials in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide assistance as per the requirements of the Nepal government. In the coming days, we plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the Nepal government. Yesterday, we had two Indian aircraft flying to Kathmandu along with 21 tonnes of relief material. Till now, we have supplied around 95 tonnes of relief materials on seven aircraft. In addition to the relief material, we've also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," Jaiswal added.

He said that 275 Indian nationals are currently unaccounted for, while 1,907 Indian nationals have so far crossed safely into Nepal from China.

He added that, according to official sources in China, no Indian travellers are currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

--IANS

ksk/khz

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