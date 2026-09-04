India, Netherlands discuss public health and explore avenues of cooperation

Amsterdam, Sep 4 (IANS) A delegation led by Additional Secretary Vijay Nehra, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with India's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Kumar Tuhin, on Friday visited RIVM — the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

“The delegation led by Additional Secretary Mr. Vijay Nehra, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, with the Ambassador of India, visited RIVM — the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. They met with Dr. Isabel Arends, DG and her team of experts and held fruitful discussions on issues of public health and explored avenues of cooperation between India and NL. The delegation also visited advanced laboratory facilities at the RIVM,” the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands stated on X.

In July, a delegation led by K V L Kantha Rao, Secretary at the Jal Shakti Ministry, visited the Netherlands to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the area of water management and held technical consultations on the Kalpasar Project in Gujarat.

According to the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands, the visiting team met Jaap Slootmaker, the Director General in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and held discussions at the RVO (Netherlands Enterprise Agency), TU Delft and Deltares.

"A delegation led by the Secretary of India's Ministry of Jal Shakti, Mr. K V L Kantha Rao, visited the Netherlands (14 to 17 July 2026) to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the area of water management, and for technical consultations on the Kalpasar Project. Among other engagements, the team met with the Director General in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management Mr. Jaap Slootmaker and had fruitful discussions at the RVO (Netherlands Enterprise Agency), TU Delft and Deltares. The delegation also conducted field visits, including a tour of the Afsluitdijk project," the Embassy wrote on X.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Afsluitdijk Dam along with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten and praised the country for doing a 'pioneering work' in water management.

–IANS

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