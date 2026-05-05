May 05, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

'Unacceptable': India on Fujairah attack in which 3 Indians were injured

'Unacceptable': India on Fujairah attack in which 3 Indians were injured

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) India on Tuesday condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which three Indian nationals were injured and called for the immediate cessation of the hostilities and the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Three Indian nationals were injured in attacks in Fujairah on Monday (local time). The UAE held Iran responsible for these attacks.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians."

It further stated that India "continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy" to deal with the situation in the Gulf, so that "peace and stability may be restored across West Asia".

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA added.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that it is in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.

"Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," the Embassy added.

Meanwhile, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" using missiles and drones. It also confirmed that three Indian nationals were injured due to the results of Iran's attack on civilian sites and facilities.

The Ministry called the actions of Iran an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity".

It said the attacks are in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry emphasised that the UAE would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, adding that the country "reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law".

It stressed the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

"The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions," the statement said.

--IANS

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