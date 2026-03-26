Umesh Kamat opens up on scolding from Priya Bapat

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Umesh Kamat, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marathi streaming series ‘Hey Kay Navin?’, has shared his experience of working with actress Priya Bapat in the show.

‘Hey Kay Navin’ places him and Priya in a very different phase of a relationship compared to their earlier works together as actors.

When asked if there was any real-life moment during the shoot that made him pause and think, he said, “I think the laziness of Aditya as a character is quite similar to me in real life. There are moments, especially when Priya’s character Rama scolds Aditya, that felt very relatable because that’s exactly how Priya scolds me when I don’t follow her decisions or react the way she expects me to. That particular scene felt very close to me for this reason”.

He further mentioned, “I didn’t really have to act in it, I was just being natural and reacting to Priya’s lines. I also feel Varun knows us so well that he probably writes these moments imagining how Priya would react in real life or handle a situation. That said, Rama and Priya are still two very different individuals with distinct personalities. But that’s really Varun’s strength, his writing is so universal that any couple can relate to it. It doesn’t feel specific or limited; it feels real and widely applicable. As for me, only one or two incidents are similar to my real life, like the ones I mentioned”.

When asked if working on this series make him think differently about the idea of “being settled” in life, he said, “I don’t think the series made me think about the concept of ‘being settled’, but it definitely gave me a new perspective on how women think in certain situations. It highlighted how women can be more sensitive and vulnerable, whereas men often don’t think in the same way and sometimes take things for granted. A few moments in the series made me realise that men should be more considerate and at least try to understand things from a woman’s point of view, so that they don’t feel taken for granted or treated insensitively”.

‘Hey Kay Navin?’ is set to stream on March 31 on Marathi ZEE5.

--IANS

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