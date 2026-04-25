UK not ruling out possibility of returning rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan: Report

London, April 25 (IANS) The United Kingdom has signalled a possible review of Afghan asylum returns as humanitarian crisis and refugee concerns intensify, Afghan media reported on Saturday. The possibility of returning rejected Afghan asylum seekers to Afghanistan is not ruled out, Khaama Press reported citing that London is closely monitoring discussions between Taliban authorities and the European Union on potential return arrangements, while internal government talks are ongoing.

Any such move, the report highlighted, would likely attract strong opposition from human rights groups, and would make a significant shift from the current UK policy, given the worsening conditions in Taliban-led Afghanistan.

"The UK currently cannot deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers due to the absence of formal recognition of Taliban authorities, but officials signalled that options remain under consideration. Afghans were the largest group arriving in the UK via small boats in the year ending June 2025, with more than 6,000 arrivals, while asylum approval rates have dropped sharply in recent years," Khaama reported.

It mentioned that, across Europe, several countries are also exploring returns, with reports that more than 20 EU states are considering similar policies despite ongoing legal and humanitarian concerns amid Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with widespread poverty, unemployment, and aid shortages that have left millions dependent on assistance, while women and girls face sweeping restrictions on education, work, and public life.

Earlier this week, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, raised concerns over reported plans by European officials to host Taliban representatives for talks on deporting Afghan migrants, warning that such returns could violate international law.

“Reports of EU hosting Taliban officials to discuss deporting Afghans are seriously concerning. Any returns risk breaching the principle of non-refoulement due to widespread human rights violations including against women, human rights defenders and former public servants," Bennett posted on X.

His comments, reported Afghan media outlet Amu tv, come as European Union officials are reportedly considering holding talks with a Taliban delegation in Brussels on the issue.

"The proposed talks, which have not been formally confirmed, are expected to focus on the logistics of returning Afghan nationals without legal status in the bloc, including flight arrangements and conditions upon arrival in Kabul. The plans have already drawn criticism from some European lawmakers," Amu TV reported.

–IANS

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