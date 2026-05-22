May 22, 2026 5:32 AM हिंदी

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, was seen jetting off to the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the two twinned in black. The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi before they walked to the departure section of the Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes, and is known for her iconic looks at the red carpet of the film festival. Over the years, the actress has built a solid rapport at the fest, and draws huge reaction from the international media.

Earlier, the actress celebrated 19 years of marital bliss with Abhishek by dropping perfect family pics on social media. The photographs posted by Aishwarya showed her posing for some happy clicks with hubby Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While in the first snap, the three of them are posing next to a lovely bouquet, the second had them simply flaunting their beautiful smiles.The duo reportedly first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’.

Their friendship slowly and steadily transformed into love. After being in a relationship for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007.

On 16 November 2011, the couple stepped into the next chapter of their lives as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Prior to this, Aishwarya and Abhishek recently made headlines as they made a rare appearance together at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding on March 5.

While Aishwarya looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and silver anarkali suit, Abhishek opted for a black sherwani. The couple was seen smiling and posing for the cameras before entering the venue. Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the event with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

--IANS

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