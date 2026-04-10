April 11, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle within India’s higher education sector, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to relieve its Secretary, Prof. Manish R Joshi, from his duties.

The decision, approved by the competent authority, will take effect on April 25, 2026. Prof Shyama Rath, currently serving as Member Secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has been entrusted with the additional charge of UGC Secretary.

Prof. Joshi’s tenure was marked by several initiatives aimed at enhancing equity, transparency, and accountability in universities. However, his period in office also coincided with one of the most contentious regulatory debates in recent years.

In January 2026, the UGC introduced new regulations mandating the establishment of “Equity Committees” in all higher education institutions and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms.

While framed as measures to promote fairness, the regulations quickly drew criticism from multiple quarters. Stakeholders argued that the definitions were ambiguous and risked creating reverse discrimination.

Student groups, educators, and social organisations voiced strong objections, leading to widespread protests and petitions. The matter escalated into a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court.

During preliminary hearings, the Court observed that the language of the regulations was vague and susceptible to misuse. It placed an interim stay on the new rules, directing that the older 2012 regulations remain in force until further examination.

The Court also noted that such provisions could potentially deepen social divisions, stressing the need for a thorough constitutional review. The case, originally stemming from petitions filed in 2019 over alleged discrimination in higher education, remains pending before the apex court.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, the appointment of Prof. Shyama Rath assumes particular importance. He inherits not only the administrative responsibilities of the UGC but also the formidable challenge of navigating a policy dispute that has polarised the academic community.

Observers believe his role will be crucial in balancing diverse stakeholder interests, restoring confidence in the regulatory framework, and steering the higher education system through a period of intense scrutiny and debate.

The transition at the UGC thus comes at a sensitive juncture, underscoring the weight of leadership in shaping the future of India’s universities.

--IANS

gcb/sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

The way Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) batted made all the difference, says RCB captain Rajat Patidar after the opener's knock resulted in his team losing to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The way Vaibhav batted made all the difference, says RCB captain Patidar

Sooryavanshi the hero again as Rajasthan Royals thrash Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi the hero again as RR thrash RCB by six wickets

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

Neighbourhood First policy: India, Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar’s visit (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Neighbourhood First policy: India, Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar’s visit

Veer Ganapathy moves two shots clear of Sachin Baisoya in IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius at the picturesque Anahita Golf Course in Port Louis, Mauritius.

IGPL Invitational: Ganapathy moves two shots clear of Baisoya in Mauritius

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

US, India discuss energy cooperation after passing of SHANTI Bill (Photo: @USAmbIndia/X)

US, India discuss energy cooperation after passing of SHANTI Bill

FC Goa capitalise on second-half chances to down Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: FC Goa capitalise on second-half chances to down Odisha

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank

Tamil Nadu surfers dominate opening day of inaugural Little Andaman Pro Surfing 2026 at the iconic Butler Bay beach in Little Andaman on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Little Andaman Surfing: Tamil Nadu Surfers Dominate Opening Day of Inaugural event