UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle within India’s higher education sector, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to relieve its Secretary, Prof. Manish R Joshi, from his duties.

The decision, approved by the competent authority, will take effect on April 25, 2026. Prof Shyama Rath, currently serving as Member Secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has been entrusted with the additional charge of UGC Secretary.

Prof. Joshi’s tenure was marked by several initiatives aimed at enhancing equity, transparency, and accountability in universities. However, his period in office also coincided with one of the most contentious regulatory debates in recent years.

In January 2026, the UGC introduced new regulations mandating the establishment of “Equity Committees” in all higher education institutions and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms.

While framed as measures to promote fairness, the regulations quickly drew criticism from multiple quarters. Stakeholders argued that the definitions were ambiguous and risked creating reverse discrimination.

Student groups, educators, and social organisations voiced strong objections, leading to widespread protests and petitions. The matter escalated into a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court.

During preliminary hearings, the Court observed that the language of the regulations was vague and susceptible to misuse. It placed an interim stay on the new rules, directing that the older 2012 regulations remain in force until further examination.

The Court also noted that such provisions could potentially deepen social divisions, stressing the need for a thorough constitutional review. The case, originally stemming from petitions filed in 2019 over alleged discrimination in higher education, remains pending before the apex court.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, the appointment of Prof. Shyama Rath assumes particular importance. He inherits not only the administrative responsibilities of the UGC but also the formidable challenge of navigating a policy dispute that has polarised the academic community.

Observers believe his role will be crucial in balancing diverse stakeholder interests, restoring confidence in the regulatory framework, and steering the higher education system through a period of intense scrutiny and debate.

The transition at the UGC thus comes at a sensitive juncture, underscoring the weight of leadership in shaping the future of India’s universities.

--IANS

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