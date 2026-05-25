Jennifer Garner reveals her moon ritual after 1.25 glasses of wine

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has shared her hilarious moon ritual, saying that if she drinks more than 1.25 glasses of wine, she will most likely ask for getting clicked with it.

Garner posted a string of pictures of herself pointing at the moon and flashing a big toothy smile as she posed for pictures.

She wrote: “If you are out to dinner with me and I’m served more than 1.25 glasses of wine, I will probably ask you to take a picture of me with the moon. I love her.”

Garner began acting as an understudy for the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City. She rose to fame in the early 2000s for playing the secret agent Sydney Bristow in the action thriller series Alias.

The actress shot to fame for her starring roles in the romantic comedies 13 Going on 30, Juno, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Valentine's Day.

The 54-year-old actress has since starred in the films Dallas Buyers Club, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Love, Simon, Peppermint Yes Day and The Adam Project.

She was last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Garner, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, will next be seen in One Attempt Remaining, a comedy film directed by Kay Cannon. It also stars John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Aimee Carrero, Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi, Larry Wilmore, and Gilles Marini.

It follows a divorced couple are forced to team up to track down a lost crypto password, one that logs into an account worth millions.

In March, the actress shared that her mom, Patricia, has become a fan-favorite guest on her ‘Pretend Cooking Show’.

The actress said two episodes stand out from her culinary series, in which she shares recipes from her kitchen, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress said, “She's so funny. She loves it. She loves being recognized. She loves when people say hi to her. She's very opinionated about what we should and shouldn't do. She likes to tell me that her episodes perform the best and are the best ones. And I'm sure she's right because she's been right about everything for the last 53 years of my life. Why not the next?”.

She further mentioned, “I always like when my mom is with me because she's so cute and she's just the best and I love it. And she's a serious scene partner. I loved, early on we made bagels and that was funny. And then another time, I made beef bourguignon and I almost burned my kitchen down and that's another good one”.

--IANS

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