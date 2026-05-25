Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's 'Sing Geetham' makers reveal Ayaan, Ahilya's characters in film

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) The makers of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's upcoming film 'Sing Geetham' have now revealed the characters the lead actors Ayaaan and Ahilya Bamroo play in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, well known production house Vyjayanthi Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, "Meet #Ahilya as ‘GAURI’. A graceful presence in the musical world of #SingGeetham. In cinemas worldwide on JUNE 11th, 2026. A Film by #SingeethamSrinivasaRao. Music by @ThisIsDSP. Produced by @nagashwin7. #SSR61 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema."

It also wrote, "A lively soul in a musical journey. Introducing #Ayaan as ‘PRATHAP’ in #SingGeetham. In cinemas worldwide on JUNE 11th, 2026. A Film by #SingeethamSrinivasaRao. Music by @ThisIsDSP. Produced by @nagashwin7."

For the unaware, with a career spanning decades and nearly 60 films across multiple languages, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who is known to have delivered several iconic classics including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Pushpak', has consistently redefined cinematic storytelling in India.

The ace director is currently working on his dream project 'Sing Geetham', envisioned as India’s first musical fantasy. The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the prestigious banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on June 11 this year.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious and isolated village, 'Sing Geetham' follows a young man Prathap whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.

A teaser which the makers recently released gave the impression that the young lead cast- Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi, have delivered impressive performances, each bringing their own distinct comic timing to the film.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features actors Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana and Agu Stanley in pivotal roles.

The film has an impressive technical team backing it. Ankur C has been assigned the responsibility of capturing the film’s carefully crafted world with striking visual clarity. Music director Devi Sri Prasad has been tasked with providing the narrative a fresh tonal identity. Production designer Aravind Mule has been assigned the task of building an imaginative universe.

--IANS

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