White House says Iran deal could take days: Report

Washington, May 25 (IANS) The White House thinks it could take several days for the deal's approval by Iran's leadership, according to a report from US media.

While US officials are optimistic that a deal will be signed within days, they also acknowledge it has not been finalised and could still fall apart, said the report by Axios, citing a senior US official.

It is unclear whether the potential deal will lead to a lasting peace agreement that also addresses US nuclear demands, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he has told his "representatives not to rush into a deal" with Iran because "time is on our side."

"Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump wrote on his Truth Social, noting that the US blockade on Iranian ports "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."

Trump on Sunday also defended his administration's ongoing negotiations with Iran, sharply criticising the Obama-era nuclear agreement and asserting that the current talks would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama was "one of the worst deals ever made by our Country".

“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon," the US President wrote.

"Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration -- THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!"

The remarks came after Trump announced that a broad regional understanding involving Iran and several Middle Eastern nations was close to finalisation following calls with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

--IANS

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