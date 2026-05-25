Hina Khan thrilled as husband Rocky’s sister treats her to Bengali feast on set amidst hectic shoot

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan recently gave fans a sweet glimpse into her off-screen life as she shared how lovingly her sister-in-law has been taking care of her diet while she remains busy as a bee with her shooting assignments.

In the video shared by Hina Khan on her social media account, the actress was seen sitting comfortably in a pink heart-print bathrobe in her vanity van while enjoying a delicious meal during a shoot break.

The actress looked visibly excited and grateful as she flaunted a lavish spread of homemade Bengali dishes sent by her sister-in-law specially for her on set.

The table in front of her was filled with Bengali delicacies including dal, rice, egg curry, fried eggplant, roti, salad, curd.

Hina looked delighted as she described every dish and repeatedly praised and thanked her sister-in-law for showering her with so much love and care.

Sharing the clip, Hina said, “Oh my god, look at the food. Today, I am shooting close to my sister-in-law’s place and look at the food. Today, the food is completely Bengali style. Dal, eggplant, egg curry, rice, roti, salad, curd. What else do you want?”

The actress further added, “You know, I have got the best sister-in-laws in the world. She takes care of me a lot. She is also going to send me the snacks. She is also going to send me the dinner which is going to be butter chicken and shorsha bata. I love it. What else do you want?”

In another story, Hina also shared a video of the evening snacks sent by her sister-in-law that comprised of samosas and pakoras.

In another reposted story, Hina’s sister-in-law praised the actress and wrote, “Anytime Hina, mujhe bhi aapke liye yeh dishes bana kar bahut khushi hui. And you are truly the best sister-in-law in the world, so I feel blessed too.” Reacting to it, Hina sweetly replied, “So to mai hoooon.”

Earlier too Hina had shared how her sister-in-law had treated her with scrumptious meals and snacks.

–IANS

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