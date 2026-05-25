Jackie Shroff remembers Sunil Dutt & music composer Laxmikant on their death anniversaries

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt on his 21st death anniversary on May 25.

He also paid a tribute to legendary music composer Laxmikant Kudalkar, one-half of the iconic composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, on his death anniversary on May 25.

He shared a nostalgic monochrome picture of the veteran star on his social media account.

Jackie Shroff shared a classic black-and-white portrait of Sunil Dutt from his younger days in the Hindi film industry.

Sharing the picture, Jackie wrote, “Sunil Dutt ji Always in our hearts” along with the dates “6 June 1929 – 25 May 2005.”

Taking to his social media account, Jackie also shared a monochrome picture of Laxmikant seated beside a harmonium.

Sharing the picture, Jackie wrote, “Remembering Laxmikant ji on his death anniversary”.

The actor used the iconic flute background score from his cult classic film ‘Hero’, which was originally composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Talking about Laxmikant Kudalkar, along with Pyarelal Sharma, went on to form one of the most successful and influential music composer duos in the history of Indian cinema.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal, as they were popularly known as, created timeless music for many blockbuster films including 'Karz', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye', 'Hero', 'Mr. India,', and many others.

Laxmikant passed away on May 25, 1998, due to kidney complications at the age of 60.

Talking about Sunil Dutt, the legendary actor remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected and influential actors.

He was born on June 6, 1929, and reportedly began his career as a radio jockey before making his acting debut with the film ‘Railway Platform’ in 1955.

Over a career spanning over 6 decades, he went on to star in several acclaimed films including ‘Mother India’, ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Padosan’, ‘Sadhna’, ‘Gumrah’, and ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. His performance in ‘Mother India' remains iconic even today.

For the uninitiated, During the making of ‘Mother India’, Sunil Dutt met actress Nargis, and the two eventually fell in love and got married. The couple had three children, actor Sanjay Dutt, politician Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Apart from films, Sunil Dutt also made a significant mark in politics and social work. He passed away on May 25, 2005.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Jackie Shroff is often seen remembering legendary personalities from the film industry on their birth, death and other important anniversaries.

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming fantasy adventure film, ‘The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman.

The movie is a Hindi-language sci-fi fantasy film directed by Manish Saini, and is set to release in theaters on May 29, 2026,. The actor also has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and many other projects lined up.

–IANS

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