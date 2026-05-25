Karisma Kapoor recalls being nervous dancing with Govinda at 17 during ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ shoot

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she recalled her teenage days while shooting for the iconic song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ with Bollywood superstar Govinda for the movie ‘Coolie No. 1.’

During the premiere episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, contestant Anshika Dhara delivered an energetic performance on the hit track, leaving Karisma nostalgic.

Speaking about the performance and her memories attached to the song, the actress revealed how intimidated and shy she initially felt while dancing alongside Govinda and working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first time.

Karisma shared, “Aap sirf 16 saal ki hain, aur main us time par 17-18 saal ki thi. Mujhe Govinda ji ke saath dance karna tha.”

(You are only 16 years old, and at that time I was around 17-18 years old. I had to dance with Govinda)

She further added, “I remember especially in that song, it was one of the first or second dance numbers with Chi-Chi. Main bahot nervous thi aur Ganesh Acharya ke saath bhi mera pehla gaana tha, toh woh bhi ek naya combination tha.”

(I remember that song especially because it was one of my first or second dance numbers with Chi-Chi. I was very nervous and it was also my first song with Ganesh Acharya, so that combination itself was very new for me)

The actress further recalled how the movie's director David Dhawan personally reassured her on set and introduced her to Ganesh Acharya, who was then a rising choreographer.

Karisma added, “Mujhe yaad hai David Dhawan mere paas aaye the aur kaha tha, ‘You know, yeh bahot hi achhe choreographer hain, yeh naye Ganesh Master hain.’ Woh bhi bahot shy feel kar rahe the aur main bhi bahot shy thi.”

(I remember David Dhawan came to me and said, ‘You know, he is a very good choreographer, he is the new Ganesh Master.’ He was also feeling very shy and I was equally shy)

She continued, “Phir unko samjhana tha aur mujhe batana tha ki dekhiye, aap Govinda ji ke saath dance kar rahi ho, aur yeh ek item song hai.”

(Then they had to explain things to him and tell me that, ‘Look, you are dancing with Govinda ji and this is an item song)

Praising contestant Anshika Dhara’s updated rendition of the iconic track, Karisma said, “It was an updated version of ‘Goriya Chura Naa Meraa Jiya,’ toh mujhe bahot behtar laga. Great choreography, great performance. Bahot hard work kiya hai aapne, aur woh clearly dikh raha hai.”

(It felt like an updated version of ‘Goriya Chura Naa Meraa Jiya,’ so I liked it even more. Great choreography, great performance. You have worked very hard and that clearly shows)

Talking about the movie, it was released in 1995, and was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

The comedy-drama starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Harish Kumar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

–IANS

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