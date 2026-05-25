Esha Deol reunites with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani over lunch with close friends

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Deol, on Sunday afternoon, was seen reuniting with her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani for a friendly lunch outing along with close friends.

A picture from the outing was shared by actress Smriti Khanna who was also a part of the Sunday lunch. Esha Deol later reshared the picture from the afternoon on her social media.

The picture featured Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani, actor Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Khanna and a few other friends posing together during the gathering.

Sharing the image, Smriti captioned it, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you Esha.”

In the picture, Esha looked happy as she posed alongside Bharat and the rest of the group.

Last year, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani had officially announced their separation after over a decade of marriage.

In a joint statement, the two had requested privacy while stating that the well-being of their children would remain their top priority.

Both Esha and Bharat continue to be good friends and last year on the latter’s birthday, Esha had posted a cute caption for the father of her babies.

Sharing a picture of Bharat on her social media account, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada to my babies.... Stay happy, healthy and blessed."

Esha Deol, daughter of late Dharmendra and Hema Malini, married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The former couple are parents to two daughters whom they continue to co-parent their children.

During the demise of Dharmendra in November last year, Bharat was seen standing rocksolid by Esha and her family during their tough time.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Bharat had hinted of finding love yet again.

Through his social media post, he had shared a picture of him posing romantically with a lady whose face he chose not to disclose.

–IANS

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