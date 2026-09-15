Disha Salian death case: Uddhav Thackeray’s govt turned blind eye, claims BJP's Ram Kadam

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Tuesday blamed the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government of turning a "blind eye" to the Disha Salian death case and alleged that the police tried to "cover up" the matter to protect the individuals whose names have emerged in the case.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said, "At the time of Disha’s death, her father repeatedly came forward, expressing his anguish and seeking justice, saying that his daughter had been murdered and that she had been subjected to torture and atrocities before her death. He also raised suspicions of gang-rape. Despite this, the Uddhav Thackeray government at the time appeared to turn a blind eye, while the police seemed to be trying to cover up the matter. Why was a case not registered at the time? What was the reason?”

The BJP MLA alleged, “A sting operation which came to light showed a person present there at the time of the post-mortem. He said that there were different injuries and scratch marks on Disha’s body, including on her private parts. If the Uddhav Thackeray government was not trying to save anybody, then why was a case not registered?”

“After connecting all these points, if a case had to be registered, why was it not registered? What was the reason behind the involvement of politicians, actors and others? Why was the matter not handed over to the CBI?...," Kadam questioned.

Kadam said that the law is equal for all. He added that the former government did not raise the right questions, and that is why they are under the lens.

He also criticised MP Supriya Sule’s statement on the matter, asking whether she thought that she was above the judiciary.

"Does she want the judiciary not to hear the matter? If the judiciary issues a direction, does she want it not to be followed further?,” he asked.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court on Monday, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the Disha Salian death case on a statement given by her father, Satish Salian. Disha was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

--IANS

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