'Udara Shakti' exercise strengthens interoperability between India and Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday stated that exercise 'Udara Shakti 2026' strengthened interoperability and mutual learning between the IAF and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“Exercise Udara Shakti 2026 culminates with IAF Rafale and RMAF Su-30MKM and F/A-18 crews exchanging operational insights and sharing experiences. The exercise strengthened interoperability, mutual learning and professional camaraderie, further deepening the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two Air Forces,” the IAF stated on X.

The exercise was being conducted at Subang Airbase in Malaysia.

“Air Warriors from both nations are engaged in joint field training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges, focused on operational learning, exchange of best practices and enhancing interoperability. Train together. Learn together. Operate together,” the IAF stated on X earlier.

Last month, the IAF participated in Exercise Pitch Black 2026 alongside the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Air Forces from 20 nations in Australia's Darwin. The exercise is a biennial multinational air combat exercise that brings together Air Forces of top countries and provides a unique opportunity to enhance interoperability besides strengthening operational cooperation.

The IAF contingent comprised highly skilled Air Warriors including pilots, engineers, technicians, controllers and other subject matter experts. The contingent will operate the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft, supported by the C-17 Globemaster-Ill and the IL-78 Air-to-Air Refuelling aircraft in combat support roles.

Through the exercise, the participating forces had the opportunity to enhance interoperability, strengthen force integration and exchange operational best practices towards a collaborative conduct of operations in global scenarios.

The contingent also interacted with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese during the opening ceremony of the exercise. "Four Rafale aircraft with around 100 Air Warriors from the IAF are honing their air combat skills alongside participants from 20 other countries in Exercise PITCH BLACK 2026, the largest international air combat exercise in the Southern hemisphere, hosted by Australia," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

–IANS

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