Danish Golf Championship: Shubhankar and Yuvraj struggle on Day 1

Kerteminde (Denmark), Aug 14 (IANS) India's Shubhankar Sharma was almost sure to miss the cut after a round of 2-over-par 74 on the first day of the Danish Golf Championship.

Also struggling was Yuvraj Sandhu, whose even-par 72 included three birdies, a closing double and a bogey earlier on. He was T-75. Sharma had four birdies against six bogeys as his struggles in the season continued.

Frenchman Félix Mory matched the lowest round of his DP World Tour career and set a course record to lead after day one of the Danish Golf Championship.

The Frenchman posted a seven-under-par round of 65 at Great Northern to move one-shot clear of home favourite Lucas Bjerregaard and South African Brandon Stone.

The HotelPlanner Tour graduate has missed 12 of his 16 cuts so far this season, but after making three of his last five, his performance in round one in Denmark continues a trend that shows he is adjusting to life on the DP World Tour.

Italian pair Filippo Celli and Francesco Laporta share fourth place on five under par alongside China's Wenyi Ding, Finland’s Oliver Lindell and Germany's Freddy Schott.

Earlier, Home heroes Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will once again lead Indian hopes when they join the global field gathering for the second edition of the India Championship -- and fans can register their interest here to secure a 30% discount on General Admission tickets when they go on sale soon.

Multiple DP World Tour and international winners will join a host of stars -- including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and newly crowned Open Champion Ryan Fox - in the highly-anticipated $4,000,000 event at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18.

--IANS

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