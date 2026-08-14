Pakistan orders suspension of medical and dental education for Afghan students

Kabul, Aug 14 (IANS) Pakistan's Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has ordered suspension of medical and dental education for Afghan students in the country stating that the measures will remain in effect until further notice, local media reported.

The order issued by Pakistan's Medical and Dental Council will be applicable to new admissions and Afghan students already pursuing studies in medical and dental institutions, Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency reported.

The council stated that the decision was taken after policy guidance from the relevant authorities and a decision taken by the council on July 30. Afghan students currently undergoing medical and dental education in Pakistan need to return to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the PMDC has suspended admission of Afghan students in medical and dental programmes in Pakistan until further notice. Under the order, the transfer or migration of Afghan students between medical and dental institutions in Pakistan has also been banned.

The directive states that the students who completed their studies need to record and confirm their graduation and departure status. The orders issued by the council will be applicable to all public and private medical and dental universities and institutions.

The orders issued by the Pakistan's Medical and Dental Council could impact Afghan students who are already studying in medical and dental institutions in Pakistan, possibly disrupting their education and requiring them to leave the country before completing their education, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council stopped accepting medical and dental degrees issued by Afghanistan's higher education institutions for registration, licensing or professional practice, local media reported.

In a statement, the council said that Pakistani nationals who have obtained medical or dental degrees from institutions of other nations recognised under Pakistan's approved accreditation system would only be able to undergo the required assessment for professional registration.

The council said medical and dental institutions of Afghanistan are not listed in Pakistan's recognised foreign universities, Khaama Press reported.

Pakistan's medical regulator's decision comes amid strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to stop armed groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from operating on Afghan soil, a claim rejected by Taliban authorities.

--IANS

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