INS Sudarshini enters Portugal, marking another trans-Atlantic milestone

Lisbon, Aug 14 (IANS) Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini entered Portugal on Friday following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from the United States, marking yet another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment, the Indian Navy stated on Friday.

“INS Sudarshini entered Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, on 13 Aug 26, following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from Boston, marking another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment and reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between India and Portugal,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

“The Commanding Officer, INS Sudarshini, called on Comodoro Luis Nicholson Lavrador, Commander of the Azores Maritime Zone (COM CZMA). Planned interactions during the ship’s stay are centred on professional engagements with the Portuguese Navy and cultural exchanges, enhancing professional exchange and camaraderie between the two navies,” it added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the arrival marked the successful completion of a challenging 19-day transoceanic passage across the Atlantic Ocean, originating from Boston, USA.

“This is INS Sudarshini’s second Atlantic crossing, highlighting the endurance, grit and seamanship skills of her crew,” the ministry stated.

It mentioned that the ship received a warm welcome from the Portuguese Navy on its arrival. “The port call carries forward the message of India’s rich maritime heritage, friendship and maritime cooperation,” the ministry highlighted.

The ship will engage in professional interactions, operational replenishment, and cultural exchanges, further strengthening maritime bonds between India and Portugal.

“Having traversed over 15,000 nautical miles, INS Sudarshini continues her voyage as a floating ambassador of goodwill and India’s vibrant maritime heritage,” noted the ministry.

During her stay in the US, INS Sudarshini represented India at the SAIL 250 celebrations and the International Naval Review 250, showcasing India's rich maritime heritage while strengthening maritime partnerships through professional and cultural engagements, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The ship participated in SAIL 250 events at Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, and hosted dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and international naval delegations, reaffirming India's commitment to maritime cooperation and friendship.

–IANS

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