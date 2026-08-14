August 14, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

India, Zanzibar explore new avenues for collaboration in urban planning

India, Zanzibar explore new avenues for collaboration in urban planning

Zanzibar, Aug 14 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, met Mohammed Ali Abdallah, Regional Commissioner for the Urban West Region of Zanzibar, to explore new avenues for collaboration in urban planning, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania stated on Friday.

"Building Sustainable Cities Together: India and Zanzibar High Commissioner H.E. Amb. Bishwadip Dey recently met with Hon’ble Mohammed Ali Abdallah, Regional Commissioner for the Urban West Region of Zanzibar, to explore new avenues for bilateral collaboration in Urban Planning," the High Commission stated on X.

Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous island region of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean.

On Thursday, the High Commissioner, along with Consul General Sh Sarjeet Kajla and a delegation from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, met with Lela Muhamed Mussa, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

The delegation reviewed the progress of the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus and explored strategic pathways to further broaden educational cooperation between India and Zanzibar.

The High Commission also organised the 4th Bharat-Tanzania Mini DefExpo at Dar es Salaam on August 7. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Ngwaru Jumanne Maghembe, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Tanzania, in the presence of High Commissioner Dey and Lt Gen SH Othman, Chief of Staff, TPDF.

"The Defexpo underscored deepening strategic ties with active participation of TPDF, Tanzania Police, KMKM, and resident Defence Attaches (DAs) from friendly neighbouring countries," stated the High Commission.

The third Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) was held between India and Tanzania in July in Dar es Salaam.

Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (E&SA), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Felista Rugambwa, Director, Department of Asia and Australasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, signed the agreed minutes. The 3rd FOC took stock of the progress of bilateral relations between India and Tanzania.

–IANS

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