India to examine Bangladesh's request for additional diesel supplies keeping own requirements in focus: MEA

New Delhi/Dhaka, Aug 14 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that while the existing arrangement for supplying diesel to Bangladesh continues, Dhaka's request for additional supplies will be examined in light of India's domestic requirements, refining capacity and diesel availability.

“As you know, we have an ongoing arrangement with Bangladesh for supply of diesel. This continues insofar as the additional request that you mentioned is concerned. This will be examined keeping in mind our own requirement, our refining capacity, as well as the availability of diesel here in our country,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The remarks came amid reports that Bangladesh has sought an increase in diesel supplies from India through the cross-border pipeline to help address the country’s ongoing electricity and gas shortages.

Last week, Bangladesh’s Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said that Dhaka had requested additional diesel supplies during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi. He said that energy cooperation was among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

"We import diesel from India through the pipeline, and we have requested them to supply more," Bangladeshi daily 'The Business Standard' quoted Mahmood as saying.

On August 6, Indian High Commissioner Trivedi called on Mahmood, where both sides exchanged views on further strengthening India–Bangladesh cooperation in the power and energy sectors. Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Anindya Islam Amit, was also present during the meeting.

“The discussion focused on the importance of cross-border power and energy connectivity as a key pillar of India–Bangladesh economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation based on mutual interest and mutual benefit, with a view to enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable development, and supporting the prosperity of the people of both countries,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Earlier in April, an additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel began flowing into Bangladesh from India through the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, reinforcing Dhaka’s fuel security amid the maritime uncertainty in West Asia affecting energy imports, reports said.

--IANS

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