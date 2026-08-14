Jaibir Singh Kang clinches A&B title at IGU Junior Boys Championship

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Continuing Roundglass Golf Academy's (RGGA) highly successful run, Jaibir Singh Kang showcased unmatched endurance and skill to win the combined Boys Category A & B title at the IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship, hosted at the Chandigarh Golf Club, in Chandigarh on Friday.

The RGGA standout was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 72-hole event, cruising to a clear four-stroke win. After an opening under-par 71, Kang separated himself from the pack on day two with a breathtaking, tournament-best round of 66. He maintained his firm grip on the leaderboard with a steady 74 in the third round and safely sealed the championship with a clinical 71 on the final day.

His exceptional ball-striking resulted in a highly impressive aggregate score of 282 (6-under-par), ensuring no other competitor could challenge his spot at the summit.

Kang bested a talented field, leaving Delhi's Chaitanya Pandey to settle for the runner-up position with an aggregate of 286 (77-67-71-71). Maharashtra's Shashank Sachin Gadre took the third spot on the podium, signing for a 289 (71-71-75-72).

Kang's commanding win comes just a day after fellow RGGA athlete Sohraab Singh Talwar captured the Category C title, highlighting the academy's exceptional and continuous success at the prestigious tournament.

Based at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, the Roundglass Golf Academy continues to establish itself as a premier destination for elite Indian golfers, offering a world-class training environment mentored by India's No. 1 professional golfer and Brand Ambassador, Shubhankar Sharma.

Earlier on Thursday, RGGA's Sohraab Singh Talwar delivered a masterclass in precision and composure to secure his maiden career title, capturing the Boys Category C crown at the highly competitive IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship.

Showcasing remarkable control across all three days of the tournament, Sohraab registered a hard-fought 3-shot victory over his closest competitor. He opened his championship campaign with a solid round of 74, keeping him right in the mix at the top of the leaderboard.

He then caught fire, finishing the tournament with spectacular back-to-back under-par rounds of 71 on the second and third days.

This phenomenal performance earned him a winning total of 216 (Level Par overall), putting him in a league of his own.

--IANS

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