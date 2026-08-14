August 14, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Jaibir Singh Kang clinches A&B title at IGU Junior Boys Championship

Jaibir Singh Kang clinches A&B title at IGU Junior Boys Championship (Credit: IGU)

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Continuing Roundglass Golf Academy's (RGGA) highly successful run, Jaibir Singh Kang showcased unmatched endurance and skill to win the combined Boys Category A & B title at the IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship, hosted at the Chandigarh Golf Club, in Chandigarh on Friday.

The RGGA standout was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 72-hole event, cruising to a clear four-stroke win. After an opening under-par 71, Kang separated himself from the pack on day two with a breathtaking, tournament-best round of 66. He maintained his firm grip on the leaderboard with a steady 74 in the third round and safely sealed the championship with a clinical 71 on the final day.

His exceptional ball-striking resulted in a highly impressive aggregate score of 282 (6-under-par), ensuring no other competitor could challenge his spot at the summit.

Kang bested a talented field, leaving Delhi's Chaitanya Pandey to settle for the runner-up position with an aggregate of 286 (77-67-71-71). Maharashtra's Shashank Sachin Gadre took the third spot on the podium, signing for a 289 (71-71-75-72).

Kang's commanding win comes just a day after fellow RGGA athlete Sohraab Singh Talwar captured the Category C title, highlighting the academy's exceptional and continuous success at the prestigious tournament.

Based at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, the Roundglass Golf Academy continues to establish itself as a premier destination for elite Indian golfers, offering a world-class training environment mentored by India's No. 1 professional golfer and Brand Ambassador, Shubhankar Sharma.

Earlier on Thursday, RGGA's Sohraab Singh Talwar delivered a masterclass in precision and composure to secure his maiden career title, capturing the Boys Category C crown at the highly competitive IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship.

Showcasing remarkable control across all three days of the tournament, Sohraab registered a hard-fought 3-shot victory over his closest competitor. He opened his championship campaign with a solid round of 74, keeping him right in the mix at the top of the leaderboard.

He then caught fire, finishing the tournament with spectacular back-to-back under-par rounds of 71 on the second and third days.

This phenomenal performance earned him a winning total of 216 (Level Par overall), putting him in a league of his own.

--IANS

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