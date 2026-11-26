Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Pooja Batra is mourning the loss of her father, who passed away on November 20. The actress went on to express her grief over his untimely demise, sharing that he passed away in a hospital before she could reach him.

Remembering him on Instagram as her biggest strength and the centre of her world, Pooja recalled his distinguished service to the nation as an Army officer who fought in two wars, his infectious laughter, sense of humour, love for his family and the countless memories that will remain etched in her heart forever.

She wrote: “On 20th Nov, I lost my Dad. He passed away in the hospital before I could reach him. I still can’t wrap my head around his untimely passing. I can still hear your voice in my head, Dad, and your smile is forever in my heart.”

“You were my centrifugal force — my whole world revolved around you. I had never imagined a day without you around. You were the best father, always taking care of me and our family. A supreme officer, who fought 2 wars and served our Nation with pride.”

“Your infectious laughter, your sense of humour, you being the life of every party, your love and respect for Mom, your singing, and your guidance in everyday living, so handsome, Noble & dynamic — these memories will live with me forever.”

She described the loss as the darkest phase of her life.

“This is the darkest phase of my life. Such a monumental loss for me and my family, and to everyone who knew you. I know you are in the highest of heavens now.”

The 49-year-old actress-producer gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International. She entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

--IANS

dc/