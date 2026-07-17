U23 World Champion Hansika Lamba clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2026

Budapest, July 17 (IANS) Former U23 World Championship silver medalist Hansika Lamba produced a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the women’s 55kg category at the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament 2026.

Displaying immense mat resilience, Hansika Lamba earned her place in the final with a sensational comeback victory in the semifinals, where she overturned a 2-7 deficit against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas by executing a series of explosive takedowns to win 10-7.

In the gold medal bout, the Indian wrestler put up a tough resistance against a formidable opponent in Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutska, eventually going down 0-5 on points (VPO) to finish second on the podium.

The silver medal adds to a rapidly growing international resume for Hansika, who previously clinched a bronze at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

The Indian contingent's freestyle wrestlers bolstered the nation's medal count further by capturing two bronze medals on the second day of competition. In the 65kg third-place play-off, Vishal Kaliraman delivered a commanding tactical display to outclass Kazakhstan's Ossumzhan Dastanbek 8-2.

In the 125kg heavyweight class, Rajat Ruhal clinched the bronze medal against USA’s Mason Mark Parris. Ruhal was declared the winner after the American wrestler was forced to forfeit the bout due to an injury (VIN).

These three podium finishes have pushed India's overall medal haul to five, building directly on the opening-day momentum where Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat won gold in the 57kg division and Deepak secured a bronze in the 61kg class.

The squad will look to expand this tally as the remaining women’s wrestling weight categories- 59kg, 62kg, 65kg, and 68kg, are scheduled to commence tonight at 9:00 PM IST.

India’s challenge will be spearheaded by Neha in the 59kg category, Mansi in the 62kg division, and Nisha in the 68kg class.

Consolidated medal tally (up to day 2)

Men’s freestyle

• 57kg: Aman Sehrawat- Gold Medal

• 61kg: Deepak- Bronze Medal

• 65kg: Vishal Kaliraman-Bronze Medal

• 125kg: Rajat Ruhal- Bronze Medal

Women’s wrestling

• 55kg: Hansika Lamba- Silver

Total medals won so far: 5 (1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze)

--IANS

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