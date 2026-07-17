Iran's IRGC claims strikes on US command centre in Syria, sites in Kuwait and Oman

Tehran, July 17 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that it carried retaliatory strikes against US special operations command centre in Syria, American weapons depots and launchers in Kuwait, and radar sites in Oman, local media reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the operations had started during the 11th, 12th and 13th waves of Operation Nasr-2. According to the statement, the 11th wave was dedicated to the deceased soldiers of Bampur in Iranshahr, adding that the forces, during this operation, carried out a surprise strike on the US special forces command centre in Syria's al-Tanf region, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a separate statement, the IRGC's Public Relations Department said that Iranian forces had started retaliatory strikes, first of which struck a missile defence surveillance radar, several US weapons depots, two HIMARS launchers, and a number of missiles, causing a large fire at a base hosting the US forces in Kuwait.

Later, the IRGC stated that its forces attacked and destroyed a naval surveillance radar at the Salmah Plateau and US air surveillance radar located in the Ghanam area of Oman.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Army said that its air defences are confronting hostile missile and drone strikes after Iran's action. It urged people to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the authorities.

"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks following the sinful Iranian aggression. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is kindly requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," Kuwait Army posted on X.

On Wednesday, Iran's IRGC said that it conducted retaliatory strikes against the US military facilities in Bahrain and Jordan, attacking their military infrastructure, aircraft shelters, key command centres and strategic drones.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targetted the US military base at al-Azraq in Jordan in response to renewed US aggression against Iran. The attack destroyed shelters which have US F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets, and several MQ-9 strategic drones stationed at the base.

The IRGC claimed that a significant amount of US military attacks against Iran were conducted from American bases in Jordan. It urged people of Jordan to end the presence of US forces in their country and prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Islamic nations and the Palestinian people. The IRGC also urged Jordanians to take up every opportunity to “destroy American institutions and expel the occupying US army from Jordan."

In a separate statement, the IRGC said its navy attacked the US Fifth Fleet’s facilities in Bahrain, targetting the NSI management centre, large warehouses sheltering military parts and equipment, the command and control centre, and fuel storage facilities, IRNA reported.

It said that the strikes were conducted in response to the US deploying its naval forces in the Indian Ocean and blocking maritime routes under the pretext of controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

--IANS

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