Amid Salman Khan legal battle, 'Kala Hiran' makers release teaser packed with 'Dabangg', 'Sikander' references

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Amid the ongoing legal battle and controversy surrounding the movie 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser appears to draw many direct references associated with Salman Khan. It specifically uses words such as 'Dabangg' and 'Sikander', titles of two of the superstar's films.

In another noticeable visual, the film's lead character is seen wearing a turquoise bracelet that closely resembles Salman Khan's iconic bracelet

The teaser has been released days after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan's plea seeking to restrain the release of the proposed film.

The makers have also announced that 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' will hit cinemas soon.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has moved to the Delhi High Court alleging that ‘Kala Hiran' film unlawfully exploits his personality rights and also falsely portrays events associated with him without his consent.

According to the actor's plea, the film is inspired by his 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing the matter, had earlier issued notice to filmmaker Amit Jani and other respondents on Salman Khan's plea seeking interim relief against the film's release.

Reportedly, the matter was later adjourned due to paucity of time, and no interim stay granted on the release of the film.

The legal dispute, for the uninitiated, reached the Delhi High Court after Salman Khan's legal team issued a notice to the makers of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', asking them to halt the film's release and remove all promotional material, including posters and publicity content.

The movie has been directed by Bharat S. Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani.

'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case and also portrays his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The makers, as of now, have described the project as a courtroom drama blended with a crime thriller mounted on an international scale.

–IANS

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