Somy Ali calls Aditya Pancholi a ‘self-sabotaging personality’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Former actress Somy Ali described Aditya Pancholi as a “self-sabotaging personality” while reflecting on her experience of working on the film “Mafia.”

Recalling her time on the sets, Somy also fondly remembered working with veteran actor Dharmendra. She praised his professionalism and warm nature throughout the filming process. Sharing her throwback clip from the movie, Somy wrote, “This #tbt is extremely significant because of this movie. Majority of my work playing a cop, learning how to ride a motorcycle, was because and was with Dharam ji. My Hindi Film Industry’s papa.”

“Mafia’ was a Pranlal Mehta Production with the nicest people like Jay Mehta, Pranlal ji’s son, of course, Dharam ji, and while an extremely talented and handsome actor, yet unfortunately a self-sabotaging personality named Aditya Pancholi. My experience with him was extraordinarily good and respectful without a speck of what he depicts off camera. Nonetheless, this is a tribute to someone I miss every single day and my mind will not register Dharam ji’s lack of presence. She also added hashtags “#missingdharamji #mumbaitruths #mafia #somyali.” (sic)

Somy Ali shared a throwback video from the song “Kis Ladki Ne Dil Mera Chhina” from Mafia, which featured her alongside Aditya Pancholi.

“Mafia,” the 1996 action crime film directed by Aziz Sejawal, featured Dharmendra, Aditya Pancholi, Jay Mehta, Somy Ali, Gulshan Grover, Mohan Joshi, and Raza Murad.

Last year, Somy made a series of allegations against Pancholi through social media. In her Instagram post, Ali described Aditya Pancholi as a "disgusting human being" and accused him of infidelity and physically abusing women. She also alleged that his son, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was responsible for actress Jiah Khan's death in 2013.

--IANS

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