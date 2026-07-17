SLC assures LPL 2026 to proceed as per schedule despite Jaffna Kings co-owner’s arrest

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that the 226 Lanka Premier League (LPL) will commence as scheduled on Friday evening at the SSC Grounds in Colombo, despite the high-profile arrest of Jaffna Kings co-owner and ex-India U19 batter Manjot Kalra on suspicion of match-fixing.

Hours before the tournament's opening fixture between the Jaffna and Galle franchises, Sri Lanka Police's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports arrested Kalra, who hit a century in India’s 2018 U19 World Cup final win over Australia, at a luxury hotel in Colombo.

"The suspect, identified as Manjot Kalra, was arrested at a hotel in Colombo as he was 'about to pay' a player 9.5 million rupees (USD 28,700)," Inspector Supun Vidanage of the SIU said in local media reports.

According to Vidanage, the unidentified player had alerted the police when he was first approached by Kalra approximately 10 days earlier. The inspector added that Kalra would be produced before a magistrate soon.

Reacting to the development, SLC said it had taken note of the development and said that the tournament would go ahead uninterrupted while offering full support to the ongoing investigation

"Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter."

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league," it said.

Further assuring the public that the league will proceed as planned without any interruption, SLC added, "Sri Lanka Cricket has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in accordance with the highest ethical and integrity standards.

"In preparation for the tournament, Sri Lanka Cricket’s Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government’s law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league’s anti-corruption framework.

"In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organization to provide specialist integrity support and education throughout the tournament, ensuring that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free environment.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and unethical practices and will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to safeguard the integrity of the Lanka Premier League 2026 and ensure that the tournament is conducted with the utmost dignity and integrity," the national governing body elaborated.

Simultaneously, the commercial rights holder of the tournament, IPG, released a statement clarifying that all team owners had cleared initial background checks conducted in tandem with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"As the commercial rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, IPG fully supports Sri Lanka Cricket and the relevant authorities in ensuring that any investigation is conducted independently, fairly, and in accordance with due process. We will extend our full cooperation should any assistance be requested in connection with the matter.

"IPG wishes to reiterate that all franchise owners participating in LPL have undergone the requisite ownership approval process, including integrity and due diligence assessments conducted by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), prior to their participation in the tournament.

"The integrity, transparency and credibility of the LPL remain of paramount importance. IPG supports and maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, unethical conduct, and any activity that may compromise the integrity of the tournament.

Kalra was part of India’s victorious 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup alongside current capped senior team players Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag and Shivam Mavi and became Jaffna’s co-owner ahead of the 2026 LPL season.

"We wish to reassure all stakeholders, including fans, franchises, sponsors, broadcasters, and commercial partners, that LPL 2026 will proceed as scheduled. We remain fully committed to delivering a world-class tournament while upholding the highest standards of governance and sporting integrity.

"IPG will continue to work closely with Sri Lanka Cricket, the tournament’s Anti-Corruption Unit, Integrity Mentors, and all relevant authorities to support robust integrity measures throughout the competition.

"At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further while the matter remains under investigation. IPG will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates, where appropriate, in coordination with Sri Lanka Cricket," it concluded.

--IANS

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