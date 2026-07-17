Govt set to hold 2nd National Workshop on pension litigation

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare will organise the 2nd National Workshop on Pension Litigation here on July 18 to improve pension litigation management through greater coordination amongst all stakeholders, an official statement said on Friday.

The workshop will be attended by nodal officers and panel counsels of all ministries/departments, including legal experts to improve coordination among them.

Further, the event aims to identify recurring issues that lead to pension related litigation and evolve effective redressal mechanisms to avoid future disputes.

Difference in interpretation of pension rules, delay in effecting pensionary benefits, sanction of family pension and variation between pensions of pensioners of the same category are some of the reasons which lead to litigation on pension matters, the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

National Workshop on Pension Litigation is being convened by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare to evolve consensus amongst all the stakeholders, including various ministries, legal experts and counsels to work together towards minimising litigation, the statement noted.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS, Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions will address the plenary session.

The workshop will consist of two technical sessions and a plenary session, the statement said.

The Department had successfully convened the first National Workshop on Pension Litigation on July 2, 2025, that drew over 300 nodal officers and panel lawyers across ministries or departments.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised national database, as part of the CITES Project (Centralised IT Enabled Services) initiative, to modernise the organisation’s service delivery to its members through automation and rule-based processing.

The project is designed to enhance convenience for members, improve EPFO operational efficiency, thereby overall deliver transparent, and seamless citizen-centric services. A member's service request can currently be processed from any authorised location across the country, according to an official statement.

—IANS

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