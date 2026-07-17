Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' adds nostalgic touch to Anshula Kapoor's ‘90s dream’ wedding reception

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Social media influencer and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor gave a closer look at the nostalgic theme behind her wedding reception.

She also revealed Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's subtle integration into the fancy and 90s themed decoration.

The newly married Anshula revealed that the celebrations were designed as a tribute to the 1990s, a decade that shaped her childhood and also that of many guests.

Sharing a video from the reception on Instagram, Anshula wrote, "The wedding was about where we come from. The party was about who we are."

She added, "If you grew up in the '90s, there was probably something in this room that belonged to your childhood too!"

Anshula revealed that the reception venue was filled with thoughtful details celebrating the era.

One of the biggest highlights was a display dedicated to Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

A cassette of the film was placed alongside vintage cameras, old telephones and retro decor.

Apart from the Bollywood nostalgic touch, the decoration also saw a candy cart and a popcorn station set-up to recreate the charm of old-school fairs and movie nights. The venue also featured neon signs, a photobooth and other pictured from inspired by iconic films that defined Bollywood's fine era.

Calling it "the happiest room we walked into", Anshula thanked the team behind the decor for turning."

For the uninitiated, Anshula married longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in larger than life set-up on July 6 in Mumbai.

It was followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai attended by family members and several celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Talking about 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, the movie released in 2000, and marked Hrithik Roshan's debut as a leading hero opposite debutant Ameesha Patel.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie went on to emerge as one of the biggest blockbuster of the year and turned Hrithik and Ameesha into overnight sensations.

–IANS

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