Sr Women’s T20 Trophy: Disha’s 91* takes Vidarbha to victory; Maharashtra, Railways, Karnataka also win

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Disha Kasat’s unbeaten 91 took Vidarbha to an eight-wicket win over Delhi in the first round of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Super League stage on Saturday. It was also a day when defending champions Maharashtra, Railways and Karnataka also tasted success.

Disha, who will turn out for Mumbai Indians in the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL), hit 10 sixes and two fours in her 54-ball knock in Vidarbha’s victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B. After Delhi made 169/5, Vidarbha completed the chase in 17.3 overs.

Skipper Mona Meshram stood firm at the other end and remained not out on 43 from 24 balls. Mona and Disha added an unbroken 106-run stand for the third wicket, with the latter taking the Player of the Match award. Boundaries made up 68 of Disha’s 91 runs, thus underlining how thoroughly she dominated the Delhi bowling attack.

Delhi, who chose to bat after winning the toss, were given a solid base by in-form batter Tanisha Singh, who remained not out on 78. Shweta Sherawat added 35, but the total was never going to be enough against Disha’s onslaught. Yashshri Soley was the pick of Vidarbha bowlers with 2-34. Vidarbha will next take on Karnataka on Monday.

Elsewhere, at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', the Smriti Mandhana-led Maharashtra beat Andhra by 48 runs. They posted 161/6 in 20 overs, with Gautami Naik top-scoring with 34, and then restricted Andhra to 113/9. Dnyaneshwari Patil led the attack with 3-19, while Anuja Patil chipped in with both bat and ball – after making 31, she picked 2-22.

In the third clash of the day, Mumbai made 157/9 in 20 overs, thanks to the efforts of Simran Shaikh (48) and Sanika Chalke (43). For Railways, off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana took 4-28, while Renuka Singh Thakur took 2-19.

In reply, Railways completed the chase with a ball to spare. Opener Pratika Rawal was in blistering mode – smashing 86 off 52 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes. Sneh followed up her bowling efforts by hitting an unbeaten 37 off 30 balls to get Railways up and running with a win.

Elsewhere, Karnataka beat Baroda by five wickets, with off-spinner Shreyanka Patil taking 3-19. Her efforts, along with Ananya Hegde’s 2-26, dismantled the Baroda batting line-up as they were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs.

In the chase, Vrinda Dinesh set the tone for the successful chase by hitting 49 off just 16 balls, laced with four fours and five sixes, while Niki Prasad was another notable contributor with a 17-ball 31, as Karnataka got home in 13.3 overs.

--IANS

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