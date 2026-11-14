Internet censorship deepens in China as universities tighten surveillance of students

Naypyidaw, Nov 14 (IANS) China's sweeping internet restrictions block access to numerous foreign websites, news outlets and social media platforms through a system known as the Great Firewall. The mechanism combines technical censorship with legal obligations imposed on domestic digital platforms and internet service providers, a report has stated.

It referred to a 2026 assessment by the American think tank Freedom House, which gave China a score of 9 out of 100 for internet freedom, citing severe curbs on internet freedom and extensive state control over universities and civil society.

“For students entering a university library, the internet is meant to open doors to research, debate and ideas beyond the classroom. In China, however, access to information outside the country’s tightly controlled digital sphere can carry consequences extending from formal warnings to threats against scholarships and academic prospects,” a report in Myanmar media outlet 'Mizzima News' stated.

The report noted that universities across several Chinese provinces stepped up efforts to prevent students from using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access blocked foreign websites ahead of a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership meeting last month.

“The measures included mandatory security meetings, written pledges, warnings about academic penalties and instructions to report suspected violations. Their timing has fuelled concerns that universities were being mobilised to reinforce political control during a sensitive period for the ruling party,” it added.

According to the report, Central South University in China’s Hunan province had reportedly directed undergraduate and postgraduate students to attend meetings on October 23 to discuss the alleged illegality of circumventing internet restrictions.

Students were asked to sign a notice, while the university urged them to report any violations to counsellors, student affairs officials, cybersecurity authorities or the police.

Highlighting the similar measures across educational institutions in Chinese provinces, the report said, “Wanbei Health Vocational College in Anhui province issued a notice on 19 October warning that circumventing internet controls could threaten political security and expose users to recruitment by what it described as hostile forces. The notice warned of possible administrative penalties, university discipline or criminal prosecution".

“Other institutions issued similar messages. Northwest University in Shaanxi province said on 13th October that it would detect and restrict connections that bypassed the national firewall,” it highlighted.

The report explained that VPNs establish encrypted connections with servers outside a user's local network, potentially allowing access to websites otherwise blocked in China. However, it said, Chinese authorities have moved to curb unauthorised use of such services, with enforcement varying depending on the technology involved, the network and circumstances.

“The university notices described in October add another layer to this system: institutions themselves may monitor campus connections, demand declarations from students and threaten academic consequences. The result is that access to information can become not merely a technical issue but a matter of institutional discipline,” the report mentioned.

--IANS

scor/as