November 14, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship (File image)

Beijing/Tokyo, Nov 14 (IANS) China’s transnational repression in Japan highlights a growing challenge for liberal democracies, with the greatest threat lying not merely in the silencing of dissenting voices but in the climate of fear and self-censorship that grows deep within a “democracy-protecting” society, a report has stated.

According to a report in 'The Diplomat', China’s transnational repression (TNR) has come under growing international scrutiny in recent years, particularly after revelations of Chinese overseas police stations operating in locations ranging from Vina del Mar in Chile to Rome in Italy

It noted that these developments have exposed the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) attempts to exercise control beyond its national boundaries, with dissidents, ethnic minorities and political critics overseas among those targeted.

“Japan presents a particularly interesting case. Despite its geographical proximity to China, extensive economic relations, and large Chinese diaspora, the country has received comparatively little attention regarding the less visible forms of transnational repression. Japan’s democratic institutions and society reinforce the public assumption that individuals can safely express their political views, protected by academic freedom, the constitution, strong freedom of speech, and formal protection mechanisms,” The Diplomat detailed.

The report cited a study titled “Mapping CCP Transnational Repression in Japan: From Self-Censorship to Institutional Pressure,” which challenged the assumption that transnational repression (TNR) is largely absent in Japan.

Drawing on 14 interviews conducted between July and November 2024 with academics, journalists, students and activists, the study identified three key ways in which Chinese individuals and institutions exert pressure on critics in Japan: direct intimidation, institutional pressure and self-censorship.

“The findings suggest that TNR does not require direct intervention. It can operate through existing social relationships, institutional incentives, and the fear of possible consequences,” the report noted.

The most visible form of transnational repression involved surveillance, intimidation, and threats against individuals critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Several academics interviewed for the study also recounted professional repercussions for conducting research on politically sensitive issues concerning China, The Diplomat mentioned.

“These included difficulty organising events, colleagues’ reluctance to participate in research projects, and perceived obstacles to career advancement. One Chinese student even reported being advised to abandon a research topic because of its potential implications for China-Japan relations,” it added.

Citing the case of another academician whose colleagues declined to collaborate on sensitive research for fear of losing access to China, the report said, “These experiences point toward a mechanism that is particularly difficult to identify: institutional complicity without necessarily requiring direct coordination with Beijing.”

--IANS

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