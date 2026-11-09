November 09, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Tyra Banks embraces Indian festive glamour in stunning green and gold lehenga for Diwali

Tyra Banks embraces Indian festive glamour in stunning green and gold lehenga for Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Supermodel Tyra Banks embraced the festive spirit of Diwali in style as she dazzled in a green and gold lehenga at a celebration hosted by her friend.

Banks took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses of her ethnic look and expressed her love for the festival, describing the evening as a beautiful celebration of light, love and culture.

“Green and gold, baby! Got all dolled up for my friend @maneeshkgoyal’s Diwali celebration, and honeyyyy… between my green and gold and the bold spices on the menu, the assignment was UNDERSTOOD! And the extra-special magic? What happened inside,” she wrote in the caption.

Banks added: “Maneesh welcomed us into his stupendous home and shared the story and meaning of Diwali. The triumph of light over darkness. It was such a spellbinding moment, and every year, I love seeing this celebration get more and more of the worldwide recognition it deserves!”

“And THEN… Maneesh played friendship matchmaker and seated me next to @rickilake! Y’all!!! I am officially OBSESSED with this woman! Ricki, where have you been all my life… as my dinner seatmate?!”

The supermodel also enjoyed the lip-smacking food, which included Paneer.

“And the FOOD!!! Catered by @passerinenyc, and it was PHENOMENAL! I’m still licking my lips thinking about that sauce the paneer was bathed in! Thank you, Maneesh, for bringing us all together for such a beautiful night of light, love, culture, and sooooo many laughs. Happy Diwali, dahlings!.”

Banks began her career as a model at the age of 15 and was the first African American woman to be featured on the cover of magazines. She was one of only a few Black models to achieve supermodel status. By the early 2000s, Banks was one of the world's top-earning models.

--IANS

dc/

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