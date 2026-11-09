November 09, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

NVIDIA to probe CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with possible Chinese spy

NVIDIA to probe CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with possible Chinese spy

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) NVIDIA’s board of directors has announced that they are launching an independent investigation following reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese spy operation, after Huang admitted he had an affair with a former executive at Singapore-based chip company.

US policymakers claim that the women in question had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to spy on NVIDIA’s CEO.

The Nvidia Board said in a statement it is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

“A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders,” the chip company noted.

While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information, it added.

“Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate,” the Board said.

Huang sent an email to NVIDIA employees, owing his family and “all of you an apology”.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” Huang wrote.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation.

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy,” he said.

—IANS

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