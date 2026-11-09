November 09, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Celine Dion thanks Metallica for warm welcome, says she ‘absolutely loved’ the show

Celine Dion thanks Metallica for warm welcome, says she ‘absolutely loved’ the show

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer Celine Dion expressed her gratitude to rock band Metallica, including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, for their warm hospitality during her visit to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sharing her experience, the singer on Instagram said she had a wonderful time watching the band's performance and absolutely loved the show.

“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert and everyone from the @Metallica organization for the warm welcome! We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show. With our love, - Celine, Nelson, and Eddy xx…” Dion wrote on Instagram.

Metallica is an American heavy metal band. It was formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and has been based in San Francisco for most of its career.

The band's fast tempos, instrumentals and aggressive musicianship made them one of the founding "big four" bands of thrash metal, alongside Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer. Metallica's current lineup comprises founding members and primary songwriters Hetfield and Ulrich, longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo.

Talking about Dion, she is one of the most celebrated singers in contemporary music. She is known for her powerful voice, emotional delivery and extraordinary vocal range. She was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, in 1968, and began performing professionally as a teenager before achieving international recognition in the 1990s.

Her breakthrough came with hits such as ‘The Power of Love’, ‘Because You Loved Me’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’, which established her as a global pop icon. Her track ‘My Heart Will Go On’, from the ‘Titanic’, became one of the most recognizable songs in popular culture and earned her multiple major awards. She has also enjoyed a remarkable Las Vegas career, where her residencies became hugely successful.

She was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder, in 2022. It is generally considered an autoimmune neurological condition in which the immune system interferes with the nervous system’s control of muscles.

--IANS

dc/

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