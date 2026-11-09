November 09, 2026 8:57 AM हिंदी

Navya Naveli Nanda shares glimpses of Bachchan family Diwali, Amitabh & Aishwarya missing from latest pics

Navya Naveli Nanda shares glimpses of Bachchan family Diwali, Amitabh & Aishwarya missing from latest pics

Mumbai, November 9 (IANS) Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with the Bachchan family.

She shared a series of pictures that featured her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, brother Agastya Nanda and cousin Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the pictures, Navya is seen dressed in a stunning red festive outfit. She opted for a sleeveless red sequinned kurta-style top paired with matching wide-legged bottoms

One of the pictures showed Navya posing with her brother Agastya Nanda in an intimate selfie Another photograph showed Navya posing against the backdrop of the city skyline on a beautifully decorated balcony, with Diwali lights illuminating the surroundings.

The celebrations also included Aaradhya Bachchan, who was seen enjoying the festive occasion. In one picture, the younger members of the family were captured together, while another glimpse showed the family enjoying the traditional Diwali festivities.

Aaradhya was seen hugging cousin Agastya Nanda in another picture.

Sharing the pictures, Navya wrote, “Happiest of Diwali's with my very own … You are my light ”

The post quickly caught the attention of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the pictures shared by Navya. Their absence prompted many questions in the comments, with some fans asking where Aishwarya was and why she was not part of the glimpses.

Some social media users also revived speculation surrounding the equation between Aishwarya and members of the Bachchan family, especially Shweta.

The latest pictures come just days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a much-discussed joint appearance at designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai.

The couple arrived together and were photographed holding hands. The appearance attracted a lot of attention as it came amid years of speculation about trouble in their marriage.

--IANS

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