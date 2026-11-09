Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of Raha on Diwali, poses with Ranbir & Neetu Kapoor in front of Rishi Kapoor’s portrait

Mumbai, November 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gave fans an intimate glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and the Kapoor family.

She shared a series of warm pictures from the festivities on her social media account. The actress’ latest post offered a peek into the family’s Lakshmi Poojan celebrations, with Alia seen dressed in an elegant pastel green and ivory traditional ensemble.

She paired the outfit with delicate gold jewellery, including statement earrings, a maang patti and bangles. One of the pictures showed Alia posing with Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, in front of a large framed portrait of late actor Rishi Kapoor, which had been decorated with a red flower garland.

Another set of pictures offered glimpses of Alia performing the Lakshmi Poojan with RanbirKapoor. The actress also shared tender family moments with Ranbir and their daughter Raha. In one picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen sitting together with Raha as she appears to kiss her parents.

Her face has been covered with a heart emoticon, continuing the couple’s decision to keep their daughter’s face away from the media glare.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in her Instagram caption, “The light of my life Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

On the occasion of Diwali, Alia along with Ranbir and Neetu were seen stepping out onto the balcony to greet the paparazzi. Ranbir waved and blew flying kisses to the photographers, while Alia smiled and Neetu joined in.

–IANS

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