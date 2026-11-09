November 09, 2026 8:57 AM हिंदी

Henry Cavill pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday: Forever grateful

Henry Cavill pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday: Forever grateful

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill marked Remembrance Sunday with a family outing, while taking a moment to honour the brave men and women who fought and laid down their lives for future generations.

In an Instagram tribute, Cavill thanked those who made the ultimate sacrifice, saying their courage allows people today to enjoy the lives they have.

In the caption, Cavill wrote: “Went out with the family today on a glorious Remembrance Sunday. Forever grateful to those who have fought and for those who gave their lives so that we can enjoy ours. #LestWeForget #RemembranceDay.”

Remembrance Sunday is held in the UK as a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian service people in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It is held on the second Sunday in November.

Talking about Cavill, the actor gained wide recognition for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with the film Man of Steel and reprising the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Black Adam.

Cavill made his television debut in 2002 with a role on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. He then played Charles Brandon in the Showtime series The Tudors, which earned him critical acclaim.

He has since starred as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Cavill began his film career in 2001 with a role in Laguna and later starred as Theseus in Immortals, as Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. as Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series and as Gus March-Phillipps in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

His other film credits include the action film Night Hunter and the spy films Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Argylle.

Cavill will next be seen in Voltron, a science fiction action film serving as a live-action adaptation of the 1980s animated television series of the same name.

It is directed and co-written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who produced with Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar for Amazon MGM Studios. It stars newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye in his feature film debut, alongside Rita Ora, John Harlan Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, Sterling K. Brown, and Henry Cavill.

--IANS

dc/

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