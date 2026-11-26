Quetta, Nov 26 (IANS) At least two women, including a minor girl, were injured in shelling carried out by the Pakistani army in Balochistan’s Surab district, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday while describing the attack as a continuation of collective punishment across the province.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the Pakistani army fired shells at the Hajika area of Surab on Wednesday morning, injuring Gul Bibi, an elderly woman, and an eight-year-old girl.

“Such attacks are not new for the people of Hajika, who continue to face raids, threats, and military operations in their daily lives, while being made to bear the consequences of the state's own security failures. Fear is spreading across Surab. In Mandokhail, Anari, and Surk, residents face intimidation, threats, and operations from the Pakistani army, making everyday life increasingly unbearable,” the BYC stated.

“Solar panels are smashed, agricultural lands are damaged, and families lose their sources of livelihood. Women and children are subjected to harassment and intimidation, leaving them increasingly vulnerable. These incidents reflect a continuing pattern of collective punishment and harassment targeting Baloch,” it added.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations to urgently investigate these attacks, and recognise the “ongoing genocide and systematic violence” against the people of Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

Stressing the need to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights abuses, the rights body said, “Independent investigators must be granted unrestricted access to Balochistan to document these incidents, establish responsibility, and ensure justice for the Baloch. The continued silence of international human rights defenders, activists, and organisations only deepens the vulnerability of civilians. These attacks must stop, and the people of Balochistan must be protected and heard".

Highlighting the escalating atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, the BYC alleged that Pakistani forces targeted ordinary civilians, including children, in a drone strike along the Mastung Road.

The rights body described the incident as another manifestation of the state violence and brutality imposed on Baloch communities, alleging that their lives, homes, and livelihoods were exposed to fear, insecurity, and the threat of death.

“On November 21, Agha Khalid Shah and the children accompanying him were targeted in a drone strike near the Sui Southern Gas pipeline within the jurisdiction of Thana Wali Khan Police Station. Agha Khalid Shah was seriously injured, and two children were also wounded. Agha Khalid Shah later succumbed to his injuries. This is another link in the growing chain of violations of civilian protection and indiscriminate violence in Baloch communities,” the BYC stated.

The rights body further alleged that the growing series of drone strikes by Pakistani forces targeting homes, ordinary civilians, and workers in various areas of Balochistan, including Surab, Turbat, and Mastung, forced residents to live in an environment of constant fear, violence, and insecurity on their own land.

--IANS

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