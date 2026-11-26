Dhaka, Nov 26 (IANS) Leading international human rights organisation Amnesty International has urged the Bangladesh government to revise the newly announced minimum wage for garment workers, saying the revised amount falls short of meeting their essential needs and ensuring a decent standard of living.

The remarks came after Bangladesh’s Minimum Wage Board on Wednesday set the monthly minimum wage for workers in the country’s Ready-made Garment (RMG) sector at Bangladeshi taka (Tk) 17,000, up from the existing Tk 12,500, following several rounds of negotiations between factory owners and workers’ representatives.

“Workers' representatives have said that the Tk 17,000 monthly minimum wage falls short of their demands and does not adequately address their essential needs. Workers must be able to earn a living wage that ensures a decent standard of living for themselves and their families,” Amnesty International posted on X.

The rights body pointed out that the revised minimum wage remains significantly below the Tk 32,000 initially demanded by garment workers. It warned that escalating costs of food, housing, transportation and healthcare would continue to place a heavy financial burden on workers, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities.

“Workers have the right to demand fair wages that allow them to support themselves and their families,” it stated.

Amnesty International raised alarm over the arrests and harassment of garment workers and trade union leaders in Bangladesh following weeks of protests demanding higher wages.

“The arrest of two more trade union leaders on 20 November, following the arrest of at least seven garment workers and union representatives earlier this month, raises concerns about the targeting of workers for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association and collective bargaining,” it noted.

The rights body called on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately stop arresting, intimidating and harassing workers and trade union representatives for participating in peaceful protests to demand better wages.

“Where incidents of violence occur, law enforcement authorities must distinguish between peaceful protesters and individuals engaging in violence. Any use of force must comply with international human rights standards,” it stressed.

Amnesty International urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that the minimum wage is “fair, non-discriminatory and based on the actual cost of living”, while meeting international standards and enabling workers to support themselves and their families with dignity.

“The government must also protect workers' rights to organize, protest peacefully and engage in collective bargaining, and ensure accountability for human rights violations against those exercising these rights,” it added.

--IANS

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