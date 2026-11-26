Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Shiv Kapur of Delhi Blue Bulls GC does not give up, whatever the situation, while teenage Danish Verma of Vizag Dolphins GC is still getting accustomed to the demands of professional golf in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Mumbai Invitational 2026.

The 29-year age gap between the two provided a fascinating backdrop to one of the most exciting finishes of the 2026 IGPL Tour, as they took the Atri Invitational 2026 into a play-off before Kapur prevailed on the first extra hole.

Verma, however, had the satisfaction of helping his team, Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, finish on top, with the support of SSP Chawrasia's third-place finish. RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, led by Kapur's victory and Aryan Roopa Anand's tied-fourth finish, were second, while Unico Gurugram Tuskers finished third.

Kapur shot a four-under 64 in the final round, while Verma returned a rocky even-par 68. Starting the day four shots behind, Kapur mounted a determined challenge, caught up with Verma and briefly moved ahead before the two were tied again at 12-under. Kapur eventually sealed his maiden IGPL title with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

It was the fourth consecutive week that an IGPL event went into a play-off.

The notable absentee from the title contest was Gaganjeet Bhullar of Chennai Lions GC, who had won two of the previous three play-offs and lost one last week. He finished tied 23rd.

Kapur laughed when reminded that Verma was not even born when he turned professional in 2005. Playing at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) for the first time since the 1998 All-India Juniors, he was also delighted to return to the iconic venue with a victory.

“I got to meet so many familiar faces, and there is nothing like a win, regardless of how much golf you have played. This win at the IGPL, where we seniors have such a big responsibility of growing the game, means a lot.

“I have been very impressed with Danish. Imagine one day when he wins a big event, maybe even a Major, I can tell my grandchildren that I beat him in a play-off when he was just coming up,” said Kapur, who has made a strong return to competitive golf this year after a break.

“It is so good to be back and win again. That teaches you that you can always get back with some hard work and the right motivation, like playing with youngsters on the IGPL has done for me.”

Verma was disappointed with the outcome but took encouragement from another close finish. “I have learnt a lot. I have come close a few times and got to play with legends. I am sure my time will come soon,” he said. “There is one more event to go.”

Two shots behind the leading pair was another veteran, SSP Chawrasia, who shot a five-under 63 to finish third. Chawrasia and Kapur have travelled the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour together for many years. Aryan Roopa Anand (65) and Samarth Dwivedi (67) were tied fourth at six-under.

Kapur said the nerves and excitement of winning had not changed despite his years in professional golf. “Even at this stage, every win is special, and the nerves are still the same. I stood on the 17th at that stage. I thought I was maybe three shots back, and I told my caddie I was going to try and finish with three birdies. On the 18th, the only thought I had was to try and make eagle, even though I had it in the rough.

“To have those nerves and feel those juices flowing, and then go out in a playoff and close it out, is amazing. It is as special as it was 25 years ago. I feel the same excitement winning as I did as a young 20-year-old,” he added.

He also joked about the toll the final round had taken on his wrist. “I will probably wake up tomorrow morning and not be able to lift this arm. But everyone here is battling some kind of injury or niggle because it is the end of the season. At my age, injuries take a bit longer to heal, but I definitely wasn't thinking about that in the play-off.”

Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC and the consistent Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC were tied for sixth, while M Dharma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and Arjun Prasad of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC shared eighth place at four-under.

Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, Sukhman Singh of Flying Man Kolkata GC and Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC were tied 11th.

The final-round drama unfolded after a shotgun start, with Kapur beginning four shots behind Verma, who maintained his advantage through the front nine. Kapur stayed in contention despite the gap remaining at three and four shots for much of the back nine.

The momentum shifted when Verma dropped three consecutive bogeys from the 13th. Kapur responded with a birdie on the 17th and an eagle on the 18th, turning a one-shot deficit into a one-shot lead.

But the contest was not over. Kapur bogeyed his closing hole, the first, while Verma, needing a birdie on the par-five 18th to win outright, could manage only par. The pair headed into the play-off, where Kapur produced the decisive birdie to claim the title.

--IANS

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