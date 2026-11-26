Dhaka, Nov 26 (IANS) Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir sarcastically remarked on Thursday that only winter, and not former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will return to the country in December. He once again made it clear that Sheikh Hasina would be able return to Bangladesh only through the extradition treaty, local media reported.

"I have already said at a meeting in Sylhet that Sheikh Hasina will not come in December……nobody will come in December; only winter will come,” United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted Kobir as saying.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He said that Sheikh Hasina would have to be brought back to Bangladesh through a formal handover in handcuffs or under strict surveillance, terming it the "only way" she can return to the country.

Kobir said Bangladesh wants India to hand over Hasina and other individuals accused of committing crimes under the existing extradition treaty. He said that Bangladesh has made the requests to the relevant authorities, UNB reported.

Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, reportedly wishes to return to Dhaka aboard a state aircraft on December 16, a day celebrated as Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Humaiun Kobir said that Hasina would have to return to the country in handcuffs as a prisoner if she wished to come back on December 16. Kobir made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

"This news may be shown and shown by paying money. But we have to distinguish between reality and desire. The reality is that terrorists will be brought back to the country only to face justice. Some may have a wish, some may have nightmares while lying in their bedroom, that they are coming to the airport, boarding a train. But they are not ordinary passengers. They can only be brought back to the country in handcuffs or to face justice. That is the point,” Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo' quoted Kobir as saying while responding to a question about media reports on Hasina’s planned return.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hasina asserted that the risk of being arrested, imprisoned or killed would not deter her from returning to Bangladesh, saying she would rather die in her homeland than remain away from her people.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said that fear had never stopped her from doing what she believed was right, recalling her previous returns to Bangladesh despite political uncertainty and threats to her safety.

“Look, I understand the risks very well. I may be arrested the moment I arrive. They may send me to prison. They may even try to kill me. I have considered all these possibilities. But, you know, I stopped worrying about my personal safety a long time ago. I returned to Bangladesh in 1981, despite military rule. I returned again in 2007, knowing that the military-backed government might arrest me. I have faced imprisonment and repeated attempts on my life. Fear has never stopped me from doing what I believe is right,” she stated.

--IANS

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