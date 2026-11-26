Quetta, Nov 26 (IANS) Human rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch, has expressed her gratitude for being chosen for the Edelstam Prize 2026, saying the recognition had brought the Baloch movement and human rights abuses in Balochistan to international attention.

The Edelstam Prize, awarded in the memory of Swedish diplomat and Ambassador Harald Edelstam, is an international monetary award and is awarded for outstanding contributions and exceptional courage in standing up for one's beliefs in the defence of human rights.

In a statement issued from Huda Jail in Quetta and posted on her X account, Mahrang said the award was not merely an honour but a recognition of the voices of Baloch people that are constantly being silenced by Pakistani authorities.

She dedicated the honour to families of victims, political activists and those who have continued their peaceful struggle despite oppression, arrests and state pressure.

“I am grateful to the award’s organisers and jury for choosing this honour to bring our movement and human rights violations in Balochistan to international attention. This is not my honour alone, but the honour of every family associated with the Baloch movement, every political activist, every mother, every sister, and every person who has remained committed to peaceful political struggle despite all the oppression, coercion, arrests, and state pressure,” Mahrang stated.

“It is the honour of those who lost their loved ones and were displaced from their homes, yet did not abandon their demands for justice and equality,” she added.

Mahrang was selected for The Edelstam Prize 2026 in recognition of her outstanding contributions and exceptional courage in standing up for truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances and in the defence of human rights.

The award ceremony will be held at the House of Nobility in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 3. Having been sentenced to life imprisonment, Mahrang will be unable to attend the ceremony and Mir Balakh Sher, brother of Beebow Baloch, an imprisoned colleague of Mahrang, will receive the award on her behalf, a statement by the Edelstam Foundation detailed.

Mahrang further accused Pakistani forces of escalating abuses in Balochistan, alleging that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and forced displacement have deprived the Baloch people of their right to live on their own land.

She alleged that state institutions have become instruments of oppression and coercion rather than protectors of human rights.

“Today, as I write this message, our people are living through a time when breathing the truth and preserving our existence and identity have become crimes. Every day, human lives are being extinguished on our land. Through enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and forced displacement, the Baloch are being denied the right to live on their own land. In Balochistan, state institutions have become instruments of oppression, coercion, and the crushing of human existence rather than protectors of human rights,” the Baloch activist stated.

“As with other state institutions, serious questions also arise about the impartiality of the judiciary and the law: how we were sentenced through faceless trials, while government lawyers and judges continued to receive incentives for murdering justice,” she added.

--IANS

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