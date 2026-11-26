Islamabad, Nov 26 (IANS) At least 84 women and girls belonging to religious minorities in Pakistan were abducted, forcibly converted and married in the first 10 months of this year, a leading minority rights organisation said on Thursday, highlighting the persistent abuses faced by minority communities in the country.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), the victims included 49 Christians and 35 Hindus. Of the 84 victims, 43 were underage girls, including six who were below the age of 14.

Highlighting the scale of the cases across Pakistan's provinces, the rights body said that Punjab accounted for the highest number with 47 incidents, including 18 in Lahore. Sindh reported 36 cases, while Balochistan recorded one.

It further said that Pakistani authorities recorded 515 cases of abduction and forced conversion of minority women between 2021 and 2025, although human rights activists maintain that the actual number is significantly higher.

“Each number is a child taken from her home. She is pressed into a conversion she did not choose and married to a man she did not choose. Her parents search for her, and their fear grows with each day. Many families never file a complaint. They fear retaliation, and they doubt the system will protect them. Activists say this silence hides the real scale of the problem. It also shows how little the victims trust the state,” the VOPM stated.

The rights body cited human rights activists who accused Pakistani authorities of failing to prevent these crimes and protect the families affected by them.

Criticising the slow response of the police and the courts, the VOPM said that delays in taking action compounded the suffering of these affected families.

“Once a girl has been moved, converted and married, her chances of returning home shrink. Every week of inaction makes recovery harder. A child cannot give meaningful consent to marriage or conversion. A state that claims to protect its citizens must act on that principle. Instead, many families wait for officials to take their complaints seriously,” it added.

The VOPM stressed that Pakistan cannot call itself a safe home for all its people while minority families fear for the safety of their daughters amid the escalating abuses.

“Authorities must investigate every case promptly and prosecute those responsible. They must also pass a law that protects children from coerced conversion and marriage. Each month of delay means more families searching for missing daughters. The state must decide whether it will protect these girls or keep failing them,” it noted.

--IANS

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